Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 12 February 2022, Written Update: Birlas and Goenkas get into a fight

In today’s episode, Akshara asks Abhimanyu to stop Anisha. Harsh blames Manjiri for spoiling the kids and Parth defends Manjiri. Harsh questions Manjiri’s upbringing of her kids. Akshara tells Aarohi that Kairav and Anisha are dating. Neil tries calling Abhimanyu but can’t reach him. Abhimanyu asks Akshara if it was fine that she told the truth to Aarohi and Akshara says yes.

Anisha tells the Goenkas that she has an affair with Kairav. Manish fumes with anger. Aarohi reveals that Anisha is Abhimanyu’s cousin and everyone gets shocked. Akshara and Abhimanyu come home. Abhimanyu stops near the threshold and Akshara asks him to come in and stop hesitating. They enter the house and are shocked to see no one there. Manish and the rest go to the Birla house. Harsh allows Manish to enter the house. Manish then enters with Anisha and everyone gets shocked looking at Anisha with him.

Abhimanyu tells Akshara that they need to visit his house. Kairav tells them that it’ll cause a lot of trouble if they both show up together. Manish tells he values everyone’s daughters unlike Harsh. Parth asks Anisha what was she doing with them. Manish tells them that Kairav and Anisha are dating and Harsh gets shocked. Harsh asks Anisha if Manish is telling the truth. Akshara, Abhimanyu and Kairav reach Birla house and see everyone arguing.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 11 February 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu reveals Anisha’s identity