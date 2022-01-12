Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 12 January 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu saves Akshara's life

In today's episode, Akshara's surgery goes well, and Abhimanyu is relieved to discover that the former is out of danger. After knowing Akshara's progression, Goenkas take a respite. Harsh thanks God for her recovery but thinks when she will go away from his son and family.

Later, Kairav questions why Abhimanyu did the operation on Akshara as he has heard that doctors do not operate on their loved ones. Mahima replies that this is not a hard and fast rule, and doctors must perform according to the situation. She praises how Abhimanyu has handled the situation and says the credit goes to Abhimanyu for saving Akshara's life. Aarohi hopes everything goes well.

On the other hand, Abhimanyu prays to Lord Shiva for Akshara's safety. He prays for her long life and says it is alright if they are not destined for each other. He wishes to see her alive with her melodic voice. He says if anything goes wrong, he will go against Lord Shiva and question him. After a while, Neil sees Abhimanyu taking care of Akshara at the hospital and realizes that the duo can not live without each other. Manish, Kairav, and Aarohi arrive to look after Akshara.

In the corridor, Neil confronts Abhimanyu and says he doesn't have any right to stay close to Akshara as he is marrying Aarohi for Manjari's sake. Neil asks Abhimanyu to confess his love in front of everyone or stay away.

Inside the ward, Aarohi and Mahesh insist on staying around Akshara, but Mahima denies it. Mahima says Akshara needs critical care, and if she gains consciousness and tries to talk with the family, her vocal cord will get affected. She thinks that only Abhimanyu should stay around Akshara at the moment. As Goenkas leave, Abhimanyu takes care of Akshara overnight.

In the morning, Abhimanyu asks Akshara with teary eyes why they can not be together. Akshara gains her consciousness and talks to Abhimanyu.

