Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 12 November 2021, Written Update: Abhimanyu meets the Goenka family

In today’s episode, Aarohi gets excited as Abhimanyu enters their house, while Kairav asks him the reason behind his visit to their house. Abhimanyu informs Kairav that he has to talk something important with the elders of the Goenka family. Aarohi gets captivated by Abhimanyu and compliments him for the same. Abhimanyu feels irritated and requests Aarohi to give him some space as he wants to seek blessings from the elders of the house. Manish and Akhilesh ask Abhimanyu about his sudden visit and learn that Suhasini has invited him to meet all the family members. Abhimanyu tries to maintain an eye contact with Akshara, while Aarohi constantly thinks about her marriage.

Later, Abhimanyu informs Manish that he is in love with the daughter of their family and wants to marry her. Kairav gets confused and tells Abhimanyu to name his choice as there are two girls in their family. Elsewhere, Shefali and Nishta think that Aarohi is the perfect match for Abhimanyu and will also help them in their professional life. Neel criticises Aarohi and praises Akshara for being mature and fun loving. Mahima understands that Abhimanyu loves Akshara, while Harshvardhan and all others think that Aarohi will be the daughter-in-law of the Birlas. Harshvardhan confronts Neel after he tries to make fun of Aarohi.

On the flip side, Abhimanyu was about to reveal that he wants to marry Akshara but Suhasini interrupts and tells everyone that they are ready for the marriage. Kairav tells Abhimanyu to take care of his sister as he is very close to her since the childhood. Abhimanyu assures Kairav that he will never break his trust and will live peacefully with his sister. Furthermore, Abhimanyu informs his family members that Goenkas are ready for the marriage. Manjiri gets happy as she thinks that Aarohi and Abhimanyu are made for each other.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

