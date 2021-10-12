Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 12 October 2021, Written Update: Surekha belittles Sirat

Today we see that all the members of the Goenka family congratulate Sirat for qualifying in Asian Boxing Championship. Sirat stands stunned as she is unaware about the result of her bout. Arvind informs Sirat about how she knocked out the opponent before she left the ring. Kairav feels confident as he is sure that Sirat will bring a medal for the country. Kartik asks Sirat to concentrate on the practice sessions as she should be perfect before stepping into the boxing ring. Sirat assures all the family members that she will work hard and get a medal for the nation.

Later, Kartik gifts a pair of boxing gloves to Sirat and tells her to play carefully. Further, Surekha informs Suvarna that Mansi has sent some toys and clothes for everyone. Suvarna tells Surekha to check all the stuff kept in the boxes. Surekha decides to check the boxes post she is done sending all the presents to the orphanage. Meanwhile, Sirat comes in and finds two boxes and unintentionally sends Mansi’s box to the orphanage.

Sirat feels happy as she feels that everything is going smoothly and she can concentrate on her practice. After a while, unhappy with Sirat’s unintentional mistake Surekha insults her. Sirat tries to prove her innocence but Surekha shuts her up. Surekha raises questions on Sirat’s upbringing and calls her irresponsible as her acts have always created problems in the house.

