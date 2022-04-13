Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 12th April 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu and Akshara’s miscommunication

In today’s episode, Mahima talks to Anand and Harsh and Abhimanyu comes from the OT. Harsh tells him to come to the boardroom and takes him. Akshara looks at them and hopes Abhimanyu isn’t angry on her. Anand tells Abhimanyu that he needs to talk to everyone and take a decision. Harsh asks him how could he give an entire department to Akshara and asks how could he do such a cheap thing. Abhimanyu tells he didn’t do anything cheap as he just turned the music wing into a music department and gave it to Akshara. Anand then tells him that he should informed before at least and Abhimanyu apologises and leaves.

Akshara comes to find Abhimanyu and the warden tells him that he went to OT. She thinks he must be very angry on her. Aarohi comes home and Suwarna does her aarti and then, Akshara tells Aarohi that she didn’t talk to Abhimanyu only after their conversation. Later, Abhimanyu thinks he didn’t call Akshara and wonders where she went . He gets to know that Aarohi got discharged and the Goenkas went home. Mahima thinks she should inform Manjiri the truth. He gets Manjiri’s call and she asks him to come home soon.

Later, he calls Akshara and tells maybe Manjiri got to know he was hiding from her that’s why she called him. Akshara apologises for the accident and he tells it’s fine as he doesn’t want to think about it as whay edger happened, happened in the past. She asks him if he means it and he says yes. He recalls Manjiri telling him not to go ahead and find the truth with the private detective.

