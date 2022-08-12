Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 12th August 2022, Written Update: Kairav insists Anisha to tell the truth

In today’s episode, Manjiri consoles Anisha and Mahima tells she must have cold feet only. Abhimanyu hugs Anisha and tells that she has nothing to worry about as he’s there with her and even Kairav is a good person and will be there for her support always. Akshara hugs Kairav and apologises for what happened. Kairav tells that he can’t continue with this relationship. Akshara tells he doesn’t want him to be betrayed but at the same time she doesn’t want Abhimanyu to get stressed before surgery. He leaves and then yesss everyone that he wants to say something. Abhimanyu asks what happened.

He tells he has to go to the factory and goes out. Anisha comes behind him. He tells her that their marriage can’t happen and asks her to tell the truth to the family before he returns. Mahima tells Shefali that she feels like Kairav wanted to tell something else. Shefali tells that she’s overthinking. Dr. Kunal receives an audio message from Maya telling him that he can’t keep living his life in guilt. He books a ticket for Pondicherry.

Later, on the way back Abhimanyu sees a kid fallen and tries to do CPR but his hands ache. Akshara helps him and then the mother takes him to the hospital. Abhimanyu thanks Akshara for helping him save the child and tells he can’t ever lose her because she’s his strength. They come back home and learn that Dr. Kunal postponed the operation because of some work. He tells Anand that it’s fine but goes to his room and cries. Akshara receives a message from Kairav asking her to remind Anisha to tell the truth. She wonders what to do.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

