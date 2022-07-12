Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 12th July 2022, Written Update: Aarohi gets a promotion

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu cries thinking about Manjiri and she comes and hugs him. She also cries and he tells that he saw her struggle his entire life and tells that he’s very proud. Akshara sees them and cries. She goes and does pooja. Abhimanyu and Manjiri also join. Abhimanyu tells everyone in his family that he knows that Harsh left because of him and tells that Manjiri devoted her entire life to this family and house so she won’t leave. Neil and Parth agree. Anand tells Harsh is his brother so he can’t just let him be because he is his responsibility as well.

Akshara makes Manjiri sit and feeds her. The Goenkas show a guy’s profile to Aarohi and ask her to meet him once. Aarohi tells she’s not interested now. Akhilesh asks her to at least meet him once and Kairav tells that he seems like Abhimanyu. Aarohi sees his photo and agrees to meet him thinking she will marry someone better than Abhimanyu. Anand tells they need to get back on hospital duty soon. Abhimanyu tells him even he’ll start coming to the hospital for simple consultations and he’ll start with surgery soon. Anand tells that they should start promoting few interns and tells even Aarohi should be one of them as she deserves.

Abhimanyu agrees and tells Aarohi would make a good doctor. Akshara asks if she can convey the news to Aarohi and they say yes. Aarohi tells the Goenkas that she got promoted. Abhimanyu goes to the MRI room and asks Rohan to do his scan and not tell anyone. Akshara comes to the hospital and looks for Abhimanyu. Aarohi gives an injection to a boy. The nurse tells she should’ve consulted Abhimanyu. The boy feels discomfort.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

