Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 12th March 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu warns Aarohi

In today’s episode, Akshara informs Neil that Parth told her that he kept a fast so that the ceremony goes well. She also says that she will help him break his fast and Neil smiles. Anisha asks Mahima what problem she has with Kairav. Mahima tells they'll talk about this later. Anisha asks her if she doesn't want to see her happy and if that’s the reason why she won’t answer her question. She urges Anand to say something.

Abhimanyu asks Akshara if she’ll go out on a dinner date with him. She agrees. He says they'll leave by 8 pm and asks her to wear a saree. Suwarna tells Manjiri to hold a Ganesh Pooja before the wedding as it's considered good. Mahima feels the Goenkas think only they’re aware of everything. Neil goes and talks to Aarohi and she starts arguing with him.

Akshara asks Manjiri if she’s fine and asks her if everything went well. Manjiri thanks her for bringing Harsh to the function. Abhimanyu asks Aarohi to not create any drama for their wedding as he loves Akshara a lot. Aarohi thinks how can Abhimanyu say that to her and thinks now she’ll become a villain in their story and show him how he shouldn’t have threatened her. Abhimanyu walks to Akshara and asks her to be ready for their date.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

