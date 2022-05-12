Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 12th May 2022, Written Update: Akshara gets welcomed by the Birlas

In today’s episode, Suwarna and Kairav console Akshara. Abhimanyu asks Akshara if he won't let her see the Goenkas after marriage and tells her that she can come to meet them any time she. She cries and sits down. He consoles her and tries to cheer her up. He tells her that he is just taking her away but she will always remain the Goenkas’ daughter and tells her that no matter what, she will always be a daughter to the Goenkas and then a daughter-in-law.

Manjiri tells Suhasini that both the families should have a fresh start and leave the past behind them. Manish tells Harsh to take care of Akshara. Abhimanyu assures him that he’ll take care of Akshara and tells him that he hasn't lost a daughter but he has gained a son. Harsh tells Manjiri that Abhimanyu is holding his hands in front of the Goenkas as if they have done him a favor by marrying Akshara to him. Manjiri tells Abhimanyu is lucky to find a girl like Akshara. Harsh gets stunned hearing this.

Abhimanyu takes Akshara and leaves on a bike. Akshara talks about winning rituals at the Birla's house. Manjiri and Neil prepare to welcome Akshara and Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu tells Akshara that she already won the first ritual by riding the bike with him. Both of them reach Birla's house. Manjiri and Neil stand near the door to welcome the newly wedded couple and Akshara gets surprised.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 11th May 2022, Written Update: Akshara’s vidaai takes place