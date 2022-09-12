Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 12th September 2022, Written Update: Akshara learns about Manjiri’s hatred for her

In today’s episode, Akshara cries and looks at Abhimanyu and says she won’t leave him as fate brought them back together after a long time and she will not let go of an opportunity like this. She asks him to get well soon. Dr. Kunal calls Akshara but she doesn’t pick up. Maya tells him that one guy came and confronted her about her voice and told her that he knows this voice isn’t hers. She asks him if there’s something happening. Dr. Kunal says he needs to find Akshara and leaves. The nurse comes and tells Akshara that she needs to get medicines.

Dr. Kunal comes and asks the receptionist about Abhimanyu’s room and she tells him to go to Room No. 11. The Birlas come and ask the receptionist the same. Akshara turns and gets shocked seeing Dr. Kunal. He asks her to come back home. She yells at him and tells him that she won’t abandon her husband and asks him how did he forget his profession’s ethics as he didn’t even let her attend to Abhimanyu after his accident. He tells her that Abhimanyu won’t let her sing for Maya. She says to him that she will convince him but can’t lose him.