Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 13 August 2021, Written Update: Sirat performs the rituals with Kartik

Today, we see that Kartik tells Sirat that he can bear his family’s taunts but cannot see her angry. Sirat holds Kartik by his collar and asks him how would he react in such a situation. Kartik tells her that he would focus on the mission of winning the match.

On the other hand, Goenka’s prepare for 'Teej' function. While Kairav asks Suhasini if Sirat has kept fast for Kartik, Manish apprehends Kairav for asking unnecessary questions.

Kartik argues with Manish for his behaviour towards Kairav. Further, Suhasini tells Manish and Kartik to stop the argument and decides to meet Sirat.

Meanwhile, Kairav gets a gift for Sirat and tells her about the ‘Teej’ festival and asks Sirat to get ready. Sirat stands stunned after hearing this news and gets irritated.

Kartik comes and encourages Sirat as he finds her stressed. Sirat recalls Mauri’s last words and decides to fight back. Later, Sirat tells Kartik that she is ready to lie as she wants to prove herself.

Later, Sirat arrives with Kartik as his wife. Manish announces that if Sirat will be a part of the ceremony, then he won’t be a part of it. Suhasini stops Sirat and warns her about leaving the house forever if she creates any issue. Kartik ignores everyone and completes the rituals with Sirat.