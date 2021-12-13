Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 13 December 2021, Written Update: Birlas praise Aarohi for saving Abhimanyu’s life

In today’s episode, Neel and Aarohi get Abhimanyu back to the Birla mansion while Manjiri gets overwhelmed when she finds that everything is normal. Abhimanyu informs Manjiri that he is alright and nothing can happen to him when he has his mother's love with him. Harshvardhan spots Aarohi standing out of the house and asks her to come in and Abhimanyu informs his family that he is happy to save the life of two innocent children. Ahead, Abhimanyu appreciates Aarohi for her heroic act and tells his family that is was her who saved his life when he passed out in the blaze. Mahima and all other family members praise Aarohi for being aware and saving Abhimanyu’s life.

Abhimanyu finds it difficult to accept that Akshara left him alone at the time of an emergency while Aarohi rushed in to save his life. In the meantime, Manish gets worried about Aarohi but Akshara handles the situation and informs the former that her sister is mature and can handle things in a proper way. After a while, Aarohi gets back home with Harshvardhan while the Goenkas get stunned as their relation with the Birla family has not been good since a few months. Harshvardhan compliments Aarohi for her courage and reveals how she managed to save Abhimanyu’s life.

Akshara listens to Harshvardhan’s words and gets shocked when she learns that Aarohi has faked to everyone about saving Abhimanyu’s life and has taken away all the credit by creating a false story. On the flip side, Abhimanyu gets furious on Akshara for leaving him alone and gets convinced that she has no feelings for him. After, Harshvardhan left from the Goenka house Manish confronts Aarohi for visiting Abhimanyu’s house. Aarohi gets irked with Manish’s behaviour and informs everyone that she had only been there for Abhimanyu.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

