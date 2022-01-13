Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 13 January 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu's heart-wrenching decision

In today's episode, Akshara regains consciousness and thinks Dr. Rohan saved her life. The nurse brings a flower bouquet for Akshara, wishing her to get well soon. Akshara requests the nurse to offer a white rose from the bouquet to Dr. Rohan as a gesture of thanks. However, the nurse reveals that Dr. Abhimanyu operated on her and saved her life.

On the other hand, Abhimanyu thanks Lord Shiva for Akshara's recovery. He calls Manjari and insists on meeting him at the hospital as he feels emotionally vulnerable and weak. Manjari says she is visiting the temple for puja as Harsh has asked her to do, and she will wish for his smooth wedding. She assures him things will be alright soon. As the phone call disconnect, Manjari realizes that Abhimanyu is not happy and decides she is ready to do everything to get his smile back.

The nurse elaborates to Akshara how Abhimanyu felt during the operation. She knew him from his childhood days as he was a regular visitor at the hospital. The nurse further adds Abhimanyu has never been so frightened seeing any critical case. She explains Abhimanyu's anxiety while operating on Akshara, and the latter gets teary-eyed.

Later, Akshara thinks about how Abhimanyu can love her to this extent. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu berates himself for not controlling his emotions towards Akshara. He decides to behave like a stranger in the course of moving on. Akshara cries in her ward, guessing why their love is limitless. While crying, her vocal cord gets hurt. She sings a song to call Abhimanyu. Hearing her melodic voice, Abhimanyu rushes to her ward but does not step inside. Akshara realizes that Abhimanyu is standing outside the room and keeps calling him, but he does not step inside.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 12 January 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu saves Akshara's life