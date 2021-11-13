Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 13 November 2021, Written Update: Goenkas worry about Akshara & Aarohi

In today's episode, Akshara collapses and recalls Aarohi's words about Aarohi and Abhimanyu being the ideal pair. The Goenkas are content. Manjiri is overjoyed that Abhimanyu is getting married. In the kitchen, Abhimanyu and Manjiri have a casual discussion, and Abhimanyu requests Manjiri to prepare laddoos. Mahima asks Abhimanyu to go to the hospital to attend to the patient as she isn't feeling well today.

The Goenkas are happy about Akshara's alliance. However, Akshara becomes worried when she thinks of Aarohi. Aarohi thanks god. Akshara tells Kairav about Aarohi's misunderstanding that Abhimanyu loves her. Akshara expresses her desire not to lose Aarohi and considers how to disclose the truth to Arohi. Abhimanyu types a message to Akshara but leaves without sending it. Kairav instructs Akshara to speak with the family and make a decision later. On a phone call with Goenkas regarding the rituals, Sharada instructs Manjiri to write Abhimanyu and Akshara's names on a leaf and lay it in front of the god's statue. Manjari claims she has previously done it and displays her proof. However, they are taken aback when Manjiri believes that Aarohi is Abhimanyu's intended wife.

At the hospital, Abhimanyu performs an operation. Kairav talks to the family about the misunderstanding. Manish asks Swarna if she didn't take Akshara's name while talking about the alliance and scolds her. They get worried and want to resolve the misunderstanding. Ved proposes that they clear things up with Aarohi about what Abhimanyu said to her and how she got this misconception. Aarohi enters and tells them that Manjiri is sweet and that she has spoken to her previously, and that she believes that when men are serious about getting into a relationship, they will take the girl to meet the family. Aarohi elaborates on the communications they exchanged. Aarohi is overjoyed that she will marry Abhimanyu and hugs everyone in the family. Akshara is disheartened.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

