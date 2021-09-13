Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 13 September 2021, Written Update: Goenka’s apologize to Sirat

Today, Sirat feels bad as the latter cannot be like Naira. Kartik consoles Sirat and tells her not to copy anyone as she is unique in her own. Kartik explains to her the difference between every person and asks Sirat to create her personality by working on the good qualities. Kartik tells Sirat that he loves the way she is and asks Sirat to smile.

Kairav apologizes to Sirat for comparing her with Naira. Kartik asks Sirat to cheer up. Sirat hugs Kartik in front of all the family members while Kartik confesses his love. Later, Kartik confronts his family for forcing Sirat to become like Naira. Suhasini and Suvarna tell Kartik that they only expected Sirat to be responsible. Kartik makes Goenka explain the difference between every person and asks them to accept Sirat the way she is. Goenka apologizes to Sirat for comparing her with Naira.

Later, Sirat feeds food to Akshara while she calls her ‘Maa’. Sirat gets overwhelmed as Akshara calls her ‘Maa’ and thanks Goenka for giving her a beautiful family. Sirat tells everyone that she was losing herself as she tried to become like Naira. Kartik tells Sirat to assure that she will never try to change her identity. Finally, Goenka’s celebrate Kartik and Kairav’s birthday and dance together. Kartik and Kairav feed cake to everyone while Manish stops Kartik from feeding him the cake as he is angry at them for spoiling the day.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

