Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 13th August 2022, Written Update: Anisha asks Kairav to give time to tell truth

In today’s episode, Suwarna tells the Goenkas that Abhimanyu’s surgery is postponed as Mahima wants Anisha and Kairav's mehendi to be done. Manish says that they are doing this so that after the wedding they can focus only on the surgery. Akshara tells Abhimanyu that he can show his pain to her. He tells her that he's fine and to prepare for the mehendi. Anisha deletes the pictures and messages with her boyfriend. Akshara tells her to reveal the truth. Anisha tries to emotionally blackmail her and tells Akshara to give her some time. Akshara gets a panic attack and calms herself by singing.

Abhimanyu sees Akshara sleeping and sends Dr. Kunal a message asking him to perform his surgery. He tells him that his surgery and Akshara's singing are both equally important and urges Dr. Kunal to come back soon. Akshara overhears him. Anisha sends an apology card to Kairav and tells him she will spend her life with him. Vansh and Aarohi tease Kairav about the card and bouquet but Kairav gets annoyed. Manish and Akhilesh question him.

Kairav tells them that he's just stressed because of the factory issue. The Goenkas and Birlas get shocked seeing Kairav not dressed up. Manish tells everyone that he is stressed and he will get ready soon. Kairav asks Anisha to tell the truth and she tells him to give her some time. Abhimanyu decides to apply mehendi on Kairav, but he refuses to perform the ritual.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 12th August 2022, Written Update: Kairav insists Anisha to tell the truth