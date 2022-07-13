Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 13th July 2022, Written Update: Aarohi gives wrong treatment

In today’s episode, Akshara asks Abhimanyu about his ring. He says he placed it outside OT. She tells him that he had no surgeries today. Aarohi thinks Abhimanyu has scolded her a lot so now she will break all his records and become a better doctor than him. A ward boy gives Abhimanyu’s rings to Akshara and says it was in the MRI room. Abhimanyu asks Rohan about his reports. Abhi goes to check on Vihaan. The couple gets angry and asks him about their child’s condition. Aarohi wonders if she has given him the wrong injection. The man says that he will call the police and tells he doesn't want Abhimanyu to treat his son. Akshara sees the couple scolding Abhimanyu.

Abhimanyu apologises and says there's no time as they need to do something. A man records the fight. Anand and Neil come there. Akshara calls the security guards. Aarohi cries. Abhimanyu asks who gave Vihaan the injection. The nurse tells him that Meena gave it. Abhimanyu tells Rohan to prepare the OT. Aarohi tells Meena that she should have informed her about Vihaan's drug allergy. Meena tells her that it was written in the file but she was busy on the phone. She tells her if her name comes up then Meena will lose her job. Akshara comes and tells her that she’s responsible for that boy's condition and tells her that she's going to tell everyone.

Abhimanyu sees flat lines on the ECG and cries. Aarohi tells her Abhimanyu is the owner of the hospital so nothing will be done against him but they might take a strict action against her. Aarohi tells her that she didn't do it intentionally. Akshara scolds her and tells her to not save herself after making a mistake. Aarohi tells she forgot to see that he has a drug allergy and asks her not to create ruckus.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 12th July 2022, Written Update: Aarohi gets a promotion