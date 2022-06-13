Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 13th June 2022, Written Update: Harsh gets angry at Manjiri

In today’s episode, Akshara and Manjiri reached the hospital. Harsh assures Mahima and Anand that everything will be fine as Manjiri won’t go against him no matter what. Akshara asks Manjiri why did she come and Manjiri tells Harsh needs her. Akshara tells her that Harsh needs her only when he needs something from her and asks her to not give up her self respect. Abhimanyu learns that Manjiri and Akshara went to the hospital and thinks that Harsh might’ve called Manjiri to get some work done and gets angry that Akshara didn’t stop her from going to the hospital and instead accompanied her there.

Akshara asks Manjiri to stop as it’s not right to listen to Harsh all the time. Manjiri tells that she doesn’t want to lose Harsh and she’s happy that he has called her and yells at her to stop interfering in her life as because of her all the mess happened. Anand asks what will happen if Manjiri won’t come. Mahima also worries. Harsh tells that Manjiri will come no matter what. Abhimanyu goes and asks Manjiri to come back. Akshara, Manjiri and Abhimanyu come back home. Manjiri worries about Harsh and Akshara asks her not to feel guilty as it’s not her fault. Neil comes and asks if their father didn’t come back. Abhimanyu thinks that Harsh don’t deserve to be addressed as a father and walks off.

Neil asks Akshara if he said anything wrong. Akshara tells that it’s entirely his decision to keep relations or not. Harsh comes and asks Manjiri why didn’t she come to the hospital. She goes to clarify but Harsh yells at her and tells that he regrets marrying her. Abhimanyu tells that there’s no need for him to divorce her as Manjiri only will divorce him. Everyone gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 11th June 2022, Written Update: Neil comes back