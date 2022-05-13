Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 13th May 2022, Written Update: Akshara’s Griha Pravesh

Today’s episode begins with Akshara affirming that everyone shall welcome her. Abhimanyu tells that he doesn’t think anything is going to happen. Manjiri informs Akshara that there is no one at home except her and Neil. Everyone had to leave because of some medical emergency. Abhimanyu asks about Nishta and Parth. Neil informs that everyone is at the hospital. Manjiri tells them she shall perform the aarti but Abhimanyu asks her to do his tilak and keep aarti aside. Akshara stands dejected. Abhimanyu asks his servants to light up the torches and apologizes to Akshara on behalf of his family. Manjiri performs the rituals of Griha Pravesh.

Manjiri suggests Abhimanyu take Akshara to her room. Abhimanyu tells Akshara that he would have loved lifting her but her lehenga is too heavy. Akshara asks Abhimanyu what he wants. Abhimanyu asks her to keep patience and he shall tell her when the time comes. Abhimanyu lifts Akshara and at the same time, he gets a message that his patient is critical. Akshara asks him to leave. Akshara enters the room and sheds tears seeing no decoration. Kairav video calls Akshara and asks about the rituals. Akshara pacifies him telling they will welcome her once they are home.

Vansh expresses that Abhimanyu should have stayed with Akshara. Manish tells him that a person’s life is more important than any rituals. Akshara calms down thinking it is for good that Abhimanyu left and they shall get blessings from the patient’s family. Harsh calls Aarohi and tells her the patient is critical. She decides to leave Abhimanyu’s chapter aside and follow her aspirations. Akshara gets Abhimanyu’s gift. Abhimanyu tells everyone that they need to save the patient. Abhimanyu tells Akshara that he might need to pull an all-nighter and for that he needs coffee. Akshara asks him to have water and at the same time, Abhimanyu sees Aarohi.

