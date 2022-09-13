Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 13th September 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu decides to find out about Maya

In today’s episode, Manjiri tells Abhimanyu that they should leave for Udaipur when he’s in a better condition. He tells he can’t leave yet and Harsh asks him what’s the problem. He recalls how Maya’s voice sounded like Akshara and thinks that he needs to find out the truth. Manjiri tells that he needs to swear on her that he’ll return back to Udaipur and with her and he agrees. Dr. Kunal wonders who’s calling on Akshara’s room’s landline and decides to pick it up. Akshara gets to know that Abhimanyu went back to Udaipur and she blames herself for Abhimanyu’s condition.

She thinks that everyone in her family hates her and she can’t believe the dynamics changed in her own family. She thinks that fate has made her meet Abhimanyu again so she can’t let him go and lose him. She decides to go to Udaipur to win him back. Dr. Kunal learns about that and tells Akshara to not go. She tells that she can’t miss an opportunity like that. Dr. Kunal tells her that he’s aware that she always kept Kairav hide and he even called her. He threatens to reveal about Kairav and she agrees to stay back for Kairav’s sake. She tells that karna will hit him back as even time will favour her soon.