Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 14 December 2021, Written Update: Abhimanyu admits Manjiri in the hospital

In today’s episode Akshara confronts Aarohi for taking away all the credit for saving Abhimanyu as she had risked her life to save everyone's life. Aarohi backfires on Akshara and blames her for spoiling their relationship as Abhimanyu and Birla family have exposed her many times. Akshara tries to explain to Aarohi that she has moved on in her life and has no feelings left for Abhimanyu. Aarohi tells Akshara that she will give her a chance to prove herself but till then she has to stay far away from Abhimanyu. Akshara prays to god and feels that Abhimanyu should never get to know Aarohi’s real identity as he will be shocked when he learns the truth.

Kairav overhears their conversation and gets to know that Akshara is the one who saved Abhimanyu when he passed out in the blaze. Elsewhere, Abhimanyu gets emotional as he starts accepting the fact that Akshara has moved on in her life and will stay unaffected even if he leaves the world. Parth and Neel take Abhimanyu to the kitchen where they find Manjiri working in the kitchen and after a while they start helping her in preparing sweets for everyone.

On the flip side, Akhilesh praises Aarohi as her heroic act made Harshvardhan bow down in front of the Goenkas, while Manish gets emotional thinking about the Birla family. Abhimanyu gets restless and decides to admit Manjiri in the hospital after she faces breathing problems. Aarohi examines Manjiri in the hospital and tries to impress Abhimanyu and his family members. In the meantime, Akshara learns about Manjiri’s health and prepares home-made oil for her and sends it to the hospital. Neel applies the oil on Manjiri’s head and Abhimanyu decides to ignore Akshara’s thoughts as he finds it difficult concentrate on his work.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

