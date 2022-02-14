Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 14 February 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu lashes out at Kairav

In today's episode, Kairav arrives at Birla's house and confesses that he loves Anisha, but they don't have any relationship now. Anisha cries while Abhimanyu asks Kairav not to give up on his love. Manish scolds Abhimanyu for trapping his daughters and provoking Kairav. Anand asks Goenkas to leave to which Kairav requests the Birlas not to blame Anisha as it is not her fault. Abhimanyu holds Kairav's collar and makes him understand that his concern will not work unless he proves this by his actions.

Abhimanyu says Akshara was also confused about commitment. He adds that he is sparing Kairav only because he is Akshara's brother, to which the latter holds Abhimanyu's shirt and asks him to stop. Everyone gets shocked seeing Akshara standing against Abhimanyu. Kairav takes Akshara home while Abhimanyu consoles his sister. Anand says he is ashamed to be Anisha's dad as she ran away from home earlier. Abhimanyu requests him to forget everything and forgive Anisha. Manjari says Anisha has come back after years and needs time to recollect herself.

Anisha gives an emotional explanation and says that in the Birla family, only being a doctor is considered a talent. Hence, she ran away because she felt suffocated in the Birla house. On the other hand, Akshara tries to console Kairav, but the latter yells at her and asks her to behave herself and leave him alone. Meanwhile, Anisha feels weak and faints, and then the Birla family takes care of her. Later, Kairav vents his anger on canvas and returns to his sister.

Akshara narrates a lovely story from her mother's diary, which tells that sibling's love is a form of parent's love. Kairav gets emotional and hugs Akshara. He says he needs some time to heal. Akshara handovers her mother's diary to Kairav and says reading it will make him feel better. He says Abhimanyu grabbed his collar because he was worried about Anisha, and in a worse situation, people may misbehave.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

