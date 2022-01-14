Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 14 January 2022, Written Update: Akshara thinks Aarohi is not fit for Abhimanyu

In today's episode, Goenkas and Birlas visit Akshara at the hospital. Harsh praises Aarohi for her work as a junior doctor suggests Akshara's discharge and says Aarohi will care for her sister at home. For Akshara's release, Dr. Rohan visits Abhimanyu's chamber to take his signature, but the latter gets angry. Still, he permits discharge because this is Harsh and Anand's decision. At Goenka house, Harsh says Akshara will recover soon, but there should not be any delay in the wedding. As Manjari and Mahima are not present Harsh insisted on fixing the dates for marriage. He suggests that the Haldi ceremony be done the following day and the wedding at night. Dadi agrees because there is no other auspicious date for the marriage. Akshara feels disturbed and upset.

Later, Neil taunts Abhimanyu for his gravest mistake and dances in front of him to inform him that his wedding is tomorrow. Abhimanyu says to Harsh that he will not marry until Manjari returns. Harsh tells him not to make an issue on petty things. Kairav notices Akshara's Mehendi. He prays God for some mercy as his two sister's life are at stake, and he can not favour any one of them.

The next day, Aarohi apologises to Akshara and calls herself responsible for the accident. Akshara asks whom she gave the money. Aarohi confessed that she gave the cash to get admission through the management quota because she missed the last date. Akshara says Aarohi's ways are wrong, and Abhimanyu may get offended. Aarohi says to Akshara that she does not have any ambition and tries to stay happy in her small world, but the former has big dreams to follow. Aarohi says she and Abhimanyu would be the city's power couple and best doctors.

Aarohi gets a call and learns that her exam is today, which can not be rescheduled. She decides to appear for the exam and get wedded the same day. Meanwhile, Akshara doubts her decision and thinks Aarohi is not the right choice for Abhimanyu.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 13 January 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu's heart-wrenching decision