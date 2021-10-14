Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 14 October 2021, Written Update: Sirat gets the test reports

In today's episode we see that Goenkas shift to a new house. Suvarna and Suhasini ask Surekha if Luv and Kush are in a good mental state. Surekha informs Suvarna that Manish and Akhilesh have already consoled and apologised to them on Sirat’s behalf. Meanwhile, Suvarna gives Sirat the reports of her blood test. Sirat gets shocked as she learns that her blood contains drugs. Goenkas are surprised as the media gets a copy of the blood report and start accusing Sirat for consuming drugs. Arvind decides to get Sirat’s medicines rechecked, while Kartik accompanies the latter.

Surekha gets happy and tells Akhilesh that according to her Sirat is facing karma. Akhilesh requests Sirat to ignore Surekha and her behaviour. Sirat tells Akhilesh that she is hurt as her own family members accused her. After a while, Kartik informs Sirat that her iron tablets had been changed to some other medicine which contained some elements of drugs. Gayatri says that it was Surekha who had visited the medical to get the medicines.

Surekha gets furious as Gayatri and Suvarna accuse her for giving wrong medicines to Sirat. Surekha decides to leave the house while Sirat asks Suvarna and Suhasini to stop the latter. Sirat tells everyone that according to her Surekha is least interested in sports and thus she cannot commit this crime. Furthermore, Kartik and Sirat go to the chemist and checks the CCTV footage. The duo stands stunned as they see that Surekha was found purchasing the medicines from the medical.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

