Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 14 September 2021, Written Update: The Goenkas decide to celebrate Ganesh Chaturth

In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see the Goenkas celebrate Kartik and Kairav's birthday party. Meanwhile, Sirat saves Kairav from falling down and getting injured. The Goenkas get worried and rush towards Kairav but the latter tells them not to worry as he is alright. Kartik thanks Sirat for filling the gap in their life and also feels blessed as his children have got a loving mother.

Later, the Goenkas decide to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Sirat tells everyone that the latter will make the Ganesh idol. Kairav and Vansh decide to help Sirat by skipping school. Sirat makes them understand the importance of school and tells them not to skip school. Kairav and Vansh agree with Sirat and get ready to go to school. Manish tries to go against Sirat’s decision and tells that Kairav and Vansh can skip school. Sirat feels embarrassed and apologizes to Kartik for interrupting their decision. Kartik tells Sirat not to feel sorry as she has an equal right on Kairav.

Sirat creates the Ganesh idol with clay keeping environment in her mind. Kartik praises Sirat for her artwork as he loves the idol. After a while, Kairav and Vansh get back early from their school and start decorating their house for Ganesh Chaturthi. Sirat gets surprised to see Kairav and Vansh getting back early from school and feels that they are hiding something from the family. Sirat decides to find the reason behind Kairav and Vansh’s early return from school. To know what happens next on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, stay tuned!

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

