Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 14th April 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu surprises Akshara

In today’s episode, Harsh is taking over the phone and tells Kumar Sanu will be there on time for the meeting and asks the person on call to make use of the opportunity well as it’s needed for their hospital. Harsh tells he won’t be able to make it as he needs to attend his family function and Manjiri gets happy. Harsh asks her not to get overexcited as he’s coming for Abhimanyu’s sake and leaves.

Manjiri cries and Abhimanyu comes asking for her to button his shirt up so she stopped her tears and turns around to button his shirt up and make him ready. Akshara comes down wearing a lehenga and everyone is mesmerised by her but Manish asks Akshara why’s she wearing a pink colour lehenga as it looks off. Dadi, Suwarna and Akhilesh agree and Akshara worries about how she looks and gets paranoid. They all laugh and tell her that they were all just joking. Then, Abhimanyu asks Manjiri if she knows what Akshara is wearing and she tells no. He tells Akshara looks good in whatever she wears. Abhimanyu gets a call.

Later, the Goenkas come home and the Birlas welcome them by dancing. Manjiri compliments Akshara and then Aanand taunts Akshara for getting a new music department. Then, Neil tells Akshara that Abhimanyu went somewhere as he got an important call and then Abhimanyu enters the house with Kumar Sanu and everyone gets surprised.

