Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 14th July 2022, Written Update: Aarohi gets fired

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu looks at the boy and cries. Aarohi asks Akshara to not tell anyone as it could ruin her. The boy moves his hand. Akshara tells Aarohi that she did a mistake so she will pay for it by getting punished. Aarohi tells her that she doesn’t have any dreams that’s why she doesn’t know the pain of shattering one’s dreams. Abhimanyu exclaims that the boy is fine. He comes out and informs the parents that their child is fine. Aarohi tells Akshara to see that the boy is fine now so there’s no need to exaggerate the matter. Anand tells they’ll have to look into the matter.

Abhimanyu tells that someone gave the injection to the boy but he has a drug allergy. Abhimanyu asks Meena who did it. Akshara drags Aarohi. She tells everyone that it’s Aarohi. Everyone get shocked and Abhimanyu asks how can she be so careless when she got promoted this morning itself. He calls for a board meeting. Mahima tells Aarohi that she knows she hid her mistake to protect her career and reputation as Meena told her everything. Anand asks her why did she try to hide the mistake. Abhimanyu tells that a needle can either save or kill a person depending on how careful they are.

He tells that the patients trust the doctor but she failed to follow the basic rule of a doctor. He tells she could’ve told the truth and helped in saving the boy’s life. Akshara comes and Abhimanyu asks her not to support Aarohi. She tells him that what Aarohi did was a mistake but rules are rules for everyone. Abhimanyu tells Aarohi that she’s fired and takes her ID card and apologises. Aarohi comes back home and says that Akshara would’ve told them everything and goes away angrily. They worry about Akshara and her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 13th July 2022, Written Update: Aarohi gives wrong treatment