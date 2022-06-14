Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 14th June 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu asks Manjiri to divorce Harsh

In today’s episode, Harsh tells that he can’t do this anymore and expresses his anger towards Manjiri. He tells that she didn’t even come to support him and because of her he might be facing a lot of loss and tells that he will divorce her as he doesn’t want to stay with a person like this anymore. Manjiri refuses to leave Harsh and tells that she can’t abandon her husband. Abhimanyu forces Manjiri to leave Harsh as he doesn’t even deserve her. Akshara sees Abhimanyu and Manjiri and gets shocked.

Neil brings water for Harsh but he refuses to take it from his hand. Akshara tries to make Abhimanyu understand that the divorce is Manjiri's choice. Abhimanyu remains stubborn. Harsh overhears Abhimanyu and Akshara. Neil stands outside. Mahima and Anand try to make Abhimanyu change his mind. He asks them how they can't feel Manjiri's pain as she’s never supported by Harsh.

He tells them that Harsh has always mistreated her and that he is going to get his parents’ divorced as Harsh can’t even respect her. Parth and Shefali talk about Manjiri and how she supported Harsh even after knowing about his extramarital affair. Harsh thanks Akshara for supporting him. She tells him that she just took a stand for the right and blames him for Neil, Abhimanyu and Manjiri's suffering.

