Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 14th March 2022, Written Update: Akshara plans a date

In today’s episode, Akshara decides to get ready for her date. Dadi tells her to come down as the pandit is coming over to discuss the marriage. She gets worried and wonders what to do. Abhimanyu thanks Manjiri for coming and making his tilak ceremony special. Manjiri teases him and leaves. She goes to Harsh and thank him for coming to the tilak. He says he’ll do whatever he wants and asks her to stop talking. Neil eats the kachoris and says they’re really tasty and tells after the marriage he’ll ask Akshara to prepare this every day. Abhimanyu says Akshara will be his wife not his servant.

Manjiri asks Parth if he made the guests list. He says yes. On the other hand, while Manish tells he made the guest list, Kairav says he’ll handle the cards and Vansh informs that he’ll take care of the photography. Akshara wonders when will the pandit come as she needs to go on a date with Abhimanyu as well. She asks Aarohi if she’s not happy with the marriage. Aarohi says she is and asks why does everyone think that. Akshara apologises to her and Aarohi leaves. Abhimanyu gets ready for the date. Akshara also gets ready and wears a saree. She comes down and Dadi compliments her.

Abhimanyu reaches Akshara's house. Aarohi sees him and tells him that Akshara can’t come and sends him a photo of her sitting in the pooja. Abhimanyu gets upset and texts Akshara that he's leaving. He goes home and Neil asks him to go to the hospital as a patient is critical. He goes to the hospital and gets surprised seeing Akshara there. She asks him out for a date and he smiles and agrees. She whistles and Kairav gets a car and they both get in. She asks him to get ready for a movie date.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 12th March 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu warns Aarohi