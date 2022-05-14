Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 14th May 2022, Written Update: Akshara cooks for the first time in Birla mansion

In today’s episode, Aarohi tells Abhimanyu that Harsh called for the Ramani’s case. Abhimanyu and her leave together and Harsh thinks that they make a good team but their ego comes in between. He thinks that their differences should end. Manish tells Kairav to not worry about Akshara as he’s sure even Abhimanyu must be feeling bad that he’s not with her right now. Kairav hopes everything becomes fine and they both leave.

Abhimanyu dreams of Akshara playing the guitar and singing for him and he goes and hugs her and kisses her hand. He wakes up from his dream and goes to check on the patient. Later, he comes home and sees Akshara fast asleep wearing her headphones. He removes the headphones and puts the blanket on her and apologises for coming so late and kisses her cheek. He sleeps beside her. The next morning, Akshara wakes up and thinks she doesn’t know how she got so lucky to have him. Abhimanyu wakes up and tells her he thinks the same and sleeps on her lap. She kisses his forehead and asks him to take rest as he must be really tired. He apologises for not making it on time last night. She tells him that she can understand and asks him to rest while she goes and talks to the other family members.

She goes down and takes Manjiri’s blessings. She asks what to cook and Manjiri tells that everyone eats cereals so she should make kachoris for Neil and kheer for everyone. Akshara asks her what does she like. Manjiri becomes happy and says sabudana kheer. Kairav misses Akshara and cries. Aarohi consoles him and feels emotional. Akshara brings kheer for everyone and serves it to them. Harsh tells her not to touch everyone’s feet as they’re not Goenkas.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 13th May 2022, Written Update: Akshara’s Griha Pravesh