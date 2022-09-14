Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 14th September 2022, Written Update: Akshara goes to the Birla House
In the previous episode, Abhimanyu decided to find out the truth behind Maya’s voice.
In today’s episode, Akhilesh calls Aarohi and asks her to come back home soon as there’s a surprise awaiting her. He hears Anand’s voice and asks her where is she. She tells him that she’ll come back soon. Then, she greets Neil and goes to Abhimanyu and asks him why he took Akshara’s name and he asks her not to be a detective and mind her business. Akshara threatens Dr. Kunal to tell the truth to Maya if he won’t make her speak to Kairav. He calls Kairav and Akshara is relieved to him. He assures her that he’s fine as Dr. Kunal has arranged a good hotel for him to stay in. He asks about Abhimanyu but Dr. Kunal disconnects the call.
Akshara thinks that she needs to go talk to Abhimanyu. Mahima tells Aarohi that she feels like there’s something related to Akshara. Akshara reaches the Birlas house and wonders how to get in. Manjiri makes Abhimanyu pray and says that she can’t look at him like this. He tells he’ll change and come. Akshara goes to her room through the window and thinks that the room has changed a bit. She recalls the moments spent with Abhimanyu and hugs his kurta. Abhimanyu thinks Manjiri is in the room and asks her to pass the kurta. Akshara gives him the kurta. He wears and comes out and Akshara hides.
Manjiri comes and says he’s looking good. He says her choice is good. She reveals she didn’t keep it maybe Nishta or someone else did. They go down. Akshara sees everyone praying and sees Shivansh and thinks she saw Parth and Shefali’s kid at the temple so it means Abhimanyu was also there. She makes the case fall down by mistake. Harsh goes to see what happened. Akshara hides and he leaves thinking it must be the wind.
