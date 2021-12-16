Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 15 December 2021, Written Update: Akshara and Abhimanyu face each other once again

Today, we see that Akshara prays to god for Manjiri’s health and feels bad for Abhimanyu at the same point of time as he is very close to his mother. Back in the Birla house, Abhimanyu asks the correct way to lower Manjiri’s stress as Anand informs him that she is worried about his marriage. Harshvardhan agrees to Anand’s point and requests Abhimanyu to take a decision as soon as possible as Manjiri has started to overthink. Anand asks Abhimanyu to choose the correct partner for him and assures him that no one from the Birla family will interfere in his decision. Meanwhile, Akshara feels relieved after she receives a message from Neel that Manjiri is recovering.

Elsewhere, Harshvardhan consoles Abhimanyu and tells that soon everything will get back to normal as Aarohi is working hard to make Manjiri feel relaxed. Abhimanyu gets confused between Akshara and Aarohi as both of them have a special place in his heart. On the flip side, Akshara starts meditation to divert her mind as Abhimanyu’s thoughts make her emotional every time she thinks about their moments. Aarohi makes fun of Akshara and tells her that none of her activities will help her in getting back into Abhimanyu’s life as he has already moved on.

Harshvardhan appreciates Aarohi for handling Abhimanyu in tough situations as the latter is a bit low for a few days. Abhimanyu decides to attend the music therapy along with Manjiri while Kairav suggests the same to Akshara and convinces her. Ahead, Akshara takes over the mic and introduces herself wherein Abhimanyu gets furious when he learns that the former is present at the venue. Akshara gets a panic attack on the stage but Abhimanyu calms her down through his eyes and asks her to sing. Manjiri and Abhimanyu enjoy the music therapy and get emotional after listening to Akshara’s melodious voice.

