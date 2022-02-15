Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 15 February 2022, Written Update: Anisha gets emotional, hugs Abhimanyu

In today's episode, Abhimanyu meets Akshara in her room and hugs her. Akshara says she will help Kairav in solving his complicated relationship with Anisha. Abhimanyu worries if his anger issue led to a fight with Akshara. He notices that Aarohi is hiding behind a door and listening to their conversation. He deliberately says, “good doctors are not good at spying.” Aarohi threatens him, saying she will let Manish know of his visit. Akshara requests her not to trouble Manish anymore and keep mum. However, Anisha calls Manish into their room. Abhimanyu hides, and then Aarohi saves Akshara by not revealing the truth and instead, she checks on Manish's health and sends him back.

Anisha leaves Birla's house feeling unwelcome, but Neil tries to stop her. Parth asks Neil not to stop her, however, Anand asks her to leave the house. Manjari requests Mahima to stop Anisha from leaving, but she denies doing it. Abhimanyu finds Anisha outside the house and brings her back. He asks for an apology to Anand and Mahima on his sister's behalf. He pleads to Anand to let Anisha stay in Birla's house.

Mahima yells at Abhimanyu and asks him to stop his lecture. She tells Abhimanyu that he will understand their pain when he becomes a parent. Abhimanyu says he is the elder brother of Anisha, who is regarded as a father, yet he understands Anisha's pain, then how come her biological parents could not feel her pain. Anisha says she will obey her parents and leave. Abhimanyu then shows her a doll.

He says during childhood Anand scolded him for playing 'doctor-doctor' at the hospital, but then Anisha asked him to operate on her doll. He adds that he took Manjari's thread and operated on this doll, but Anisha did not have money to pay his fees back then. He asks her to stay in Birla's house, which would be his fee. Anisha gets emotional and hugs Abhimanyu. Elsewhere, Manish tries to console Kairav while the latter vents his anger on a canvas.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 14 February 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu lashes out at Kairav