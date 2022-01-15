Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 15 January 2022, Written Update: Akshara confused about exposing Aarohi

In today's episode, Abhimanyu and Akshara are in a stressful environment. Both of them squish the wedding invitation cards. Akshara recalls Sirat's words. Akshara realises that Aarohi does not love Abhimanyu and that Aarohi is using Abhimanyu as a stepping stone to her aspirations.

Kairav approaches Akshara during the Haldi ceremony and asks if she wants to tell him something. Anand instructs Abhimanyu to only apply some haldi because they must send it to the bride. Aarohi informs the family that she has found what Akshara is hiding.

Abhimanyu recalls Akshara. Her memories compel him to go for the Haldi bowl. Akshara is still preoccupied with her major dilemma. Neil gets the haldi for Aarohi. He walks over to Akshara. He puts the Haldi on her hands-on purpose. He claims that he just slipped.

Akshara hides the haldi that has splashed on her hands. Abhimanyu goes to the hospital. He drops the camp photo and gets it from the staff, but he doesn't get to see it. Neil advises Akshara to speak with Abhimanyu at least once.

Abhimanyu receives a call from Akshara. She is unsure whether she should disclose Aarohi's lie or remain silent. His phone goes off before she can say anything. She tries calling him on the landline. Abhimanyu declines the call. Dadi surprises Akshara by showing her the video of Kartik and Naira. She claims that her parents were ideal. She motivates Akshara by discussing Naira's difficult decisions made for the good of the family. Akshara, like Naira, wishes to support the truth.

Akshara eventually breaks her silence and announces her intention to stop Abhimanyu and Aarohi's wedding. By seeing the camp photo, Abhimanyu learns Akshara's truth and Aarohi's deception. Neil informs him that Akshara is the saviour, but Aarohi deceived them. Abhimanyu meets Akshara, who surprises him at his home. She sings to get his attention. Abhimanyu professes his feelings for her and requests a response.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 14 January 2022, Written Update: Akshara thinks Aarohi is not fit for Abhimanyu