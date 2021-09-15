Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 15 September 2021, Written Update: Kairav and Vansh get punished

Today, Kartik saves Sirat by making rangoli while Suhasini applauds Sirat for her creativity. Sirat feels awkward as Suhasini praises her for doing nothing. Kartik backs Sirat and tells Suhasini and Surekha that Sirat took help from the internet to prepare the rangoli. Suhasini praises Sirat and asks her to make a rangoli every day. Later, Suhasini pulls Kartik’s leg to save Sirat by making the rangoli as she had seen everything. Meanwhile, Suvarna tells Manish to try and understand Sirat. Manish stays firm on his decision and says that he has no hopes from Sirat.

Further the Goenka family welcome Lord Ganesh and dances together. Meanwhile, Sirat gets a call from Kairav’s teacher as she reveals that Kairav and Vansh had skipped their lectures to attend the celebration. Sirat confronts Kairav and Vansh and refuses to talk to them. Kairav and Vansh apologize to Sirat and ask for forgiveness. Suvarna and others ask Sirat to forgive Kairav and Vansh as they have realized their mistake.

Surekha taunts Sirat and calls her emotionless as she is Kairav's stepmother. The latter also tells Sirat that she would have not behaved the same with her own child. Sirat gives a befitting reply to Surekha and shuts her mouth. Sirat says that she is capable of teaching Kairav what is right and what is wrong. Suhasini Gayatri backs Sirat along with Suvarna. Surekha still tries to expand the topic and supports Kairav and Vansh saying that they have only bunked the classes which isn’t a big deal. Kairav and Vansh realize their mistake while Kartik talks with Sirat about forgiving them.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

