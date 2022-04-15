Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 15th April 2022, Written Update: Kumar Sanu attends the sangeet

In today’s episode, Suwarna says Abhimanyu always makes Akshara happy. Akshara takes Kumar Sanu's blessings. Kairav thanks him for attending to the sangeet. Kumar Sanu tells them that he’s happy to have fans like them. He wishes them a happy married life and a wonderful beginning. Harsh takes Abhimanyu aside and scolds him. He tells him that the city hall function was important for them and he was supposed to be there with the minister and not here attending the sangeet. Akshara overhears their conversation. Abhimanyu tells him Akshara didn't ask him but he wanted to surprise her.

Harsh gets a call from the minister’s PA informing him that the minister can’t make it to the city hall. Abhimanyu tells Kumar Sanu's one event got canceled so he requested him to come here and he agreed. Akshara tells Abhimanyu that Harsh is upset. He tells her he can't do anything about that and then takes her to the sangeet. Dadi tells them she wants to do a small rasam with Abhimanyu and Akshara. Mahima asks if it’s necessary. Kumar Sanu tells them rituals are important and they should be done on time and leaves after getting a call. Mahima wonders where the private detective is.

Dadi asks them to wrap themselves with a cloth and come in front of each other without tearing the cloth. If they succeed, it means they’ll handle family relationships well. Abhimanyu and Akshara wrap themselves in the cloth but Akshara stumbles and they collide. Anand tells them this means that they will have big problems between them. Abhimanyu gets angry. Suwarna tells them it's okay as one has to work on relationships to make them better. Harsh tells them Abhimanyu is a doctor and he can't do trials or rehearsals. Manish tells there’s some obstacle in their relationship.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

