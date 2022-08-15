Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 15th August 2022, Written Update: Anisha passes away

In today’s episode, Akshara receives a text from Kairav asking her to remind Anisha to tell the truth. Akshara worries about what might happen. Kairav comes back home and Akshara worries about what will happen. He calls off his wedding with Anisha. Everyone asks him the reason and he tells them to confront Anisha as she knows the reason. Abhimanyu asks Anisha what happened. Anisha gets emotional and tells them that she will bring Kairav back. Mahima accuses the Goenkas of everything.

The Goenkas and Birlas argue with each other. Kairav asks Anisha to tell the truth. She asks him to support her till she tells the family. Kairav walks away. Abhimanyu asks Akshara what happened as he is sure that she knows what has happened. He tells her that her silence is stressing him more. She tells him that it will be better if Kairav and Anisha tell the truth. Anisha threatens to fall off the terrace. Kairav tries to save her but then she falls down.

Everyone gets shocked and rushes to the hospital but then she dies. Abhimanyu accuses Kairav. Kairav tells them that Anisha's foot slipped and starts crying. A man comes and accuses Kairav. Abhimanyu gets angry. Mahima slaps Kairav. Akshara tells everyone to stop fighting as they are hurting Anisha's soul.

