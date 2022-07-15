Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 15th July 2022, Written Update: Aarohi blames Akshara

In today’s episode, Akshara apologises to Abhimanyu on Aarohi’s behalf and he asks her not to apologise. Kairav video calls Akshara and asks if Abhimanyu and her are fine. They assure him that they’re fine and ask about Aarohi. He tells that Aarohi is still angry. Manish tells Abhimanyu that he took a fair decision. Abhimanyu thanks him and they disconnect the call. Akshara cries and apologises to him. He hugs her and asks her not to be sorry as it’s not her fault. He consoles her. She gives him his ring and asks why he didn’t inform her that he was getting an MRI scan done. He tells that Anand and Rohan insisted him to and asks her to go home and he’ll return later.

The ward boy gives the MRI report. Akshara asks him to read it. Anand comes and Abhimanyu tells everything’s fine. Akshara leaves and Anand asks Abhimanyu the truth. He tells that it says there are severe nerve damages. Anand tells he’ll email his report to one of his neurologist friend. The next day, Akshara wakes up and asks Abhimanyu if he’s okay. He tells yes but he wants to sleep for some more time. She asks him to sleep and then goes to the Goenka Villa. She reaches and hugs Suwarna and Dadi.

She asks where’s Aarohi and they tell that she’s angry so she shouldn’t meet her. Akshara tells she’s her sister and takes breakfast to her. She tells Aarohi that she knows she’s angry. Aarohi tells she ruined her dreams by getting her fired and starts throwing things. She tells that she doesn’t know what dreams are that’s why she’s a housewife. She tells that she’s jealous of her and ruined her entire life.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

