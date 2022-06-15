Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 15th June 2022, Written Update: Harsh tries to manipulate Manjiri

In today’s episode, Akshara tells Harsh that he prioritises his fame and reputation more than his family and tells that Abhimanyu was right about him as he doesn’t even regret ruining his family and hurting Manjiri’s emotions. She tells that there will be a time where he will regret his doings and leaves. Harsh gets shocked and then recalls Manjiri and his’ moments. He recalls Abhimanyu and Akshara’s accusation and calls Manjiri for tea.

Neil gets him tea and he drinks it. Neil gets happy and Harsh goes to the room and sees Manjiri sleeping. Manjiri wakes up and gets scared seeing him. He gives her water and asks her to talk to Abhimanyu as both of them are at fault. He asks her to talk to Abhimanyu and make him understand that divorce isn’t needed. He tells that she can blackmail him also if needed but she should stop him no matter what. Akshara overhears and then goes to Manjiri and consoles her. She asks Manjiri if she wants to come and watch their favourite singer perform in a concert. She agrees.

Abhimanyu recalls Akshara telling him that divorce should be Manjiri’s decision. He thinks that he should hasten the divorce matter and contact the lawyers. Akshara tells Manjiri that she can take a proper decision when she’s in sound mind and tells her to take a proper decision without any pressure. Abhimanyu comes with the lawyers and they get shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 14th June 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu asks Manjiri to divorce Harsh