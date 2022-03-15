Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 15th March 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu and Akshara go on a date

In today’s episode, Akshara takes Abhimanyu for a movie and shows a compilation of their moments and he becomes happy. He tells he’s feeling hungry and she takes him to a table and he is amazed by the decorations. Then, they both have dinner and Neil comes and gives them ice cream and they both tease each other. She asks him if he won’t take her for a ride and he asks her to sit on the bicycle and they both go on a ride. He tells they should get married as he can’t wait anymore. She asks him if he’s mad. He tells he didn’t have any hope for love and as he has seen so many relationships fail or people fall out of love.

He tells he was afraid of marriage but now he believes a lot in their relationship and love. He tells he has nothing to lose but now is terrified of losing her. She tells the stars are looking at them and smiling and he tells he’s looking at his moon. She shows him a ring and he tells her he got a dream about the same ring and got one for her as well. She says they’re perfect for each other and they both exchange rings. Then, Kairav comes to pick Akshara and they both go home. Manish asks Kairav when will the cards be ready. He tells he’s making a special card as it should hold a lot of emotions.

Abhimanyu calls Akshara and she shows him a flow chart made for their wedding. Aarohi comes and tells her to let her know beforehand if they’re talking something in private and leaves. Abhimanyu tells he doesn’t trust her and Akshara tells him she’s her sister so he should have some trust on her. The next morning, Akshara wakes up and sees everything scattered around and wonders what happened.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

