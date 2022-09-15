Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 15th September 2022, Written Update: Akshara and Abhimanyu see each other

In today’s episode, Manjiri asks Abhimanyu to pray properly as his presence is only here but his mind is elsewhere. He thinks he needs to do something and find out about Akshara as he’s sure that something is fishy with Maya. Akshara looks at Abhimanyu and thinks that she’ll always be there with him. She leaves. Abhimanyu calls Maya and tells her that he wanted to invite her to the visarjan as he heard her in the competition and liked her voice. He tells that they got off on the wrong foot so it’ll be better if they got things right. He tells that he’s a big fan of hers and wants her to come and sing a bhajan.

She wonders what to sing and says she can’t sing. He asks her how can she not sing. She then confirms to go and wonders what to tell Dr. Kunal and Akshara. Manish asks Aarohi where was she and she leaves as she gets a call. Vansh says she’s behaving strangely. Akhilesh tells she always goes away whenever they ask her anything. Later, Maya asks Akshara to accompany her to the visarjan. Akshara agrees and they go to the visarjan. Akshara hopes she doesn’t get recognised by anyone.