Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 16 August 2021, Written Update: Kairav learns about the fake marriage

Today, we see that Sirat assures the media to prove her innocence within seven days. The latter also says that she will wipe out all the allegations on the Goenka family and will also return them their reputation. Chauhan learns about the news and says he won’t let this happen. Sirat asks Goenka’s to support her only for the next 7 days until she clears their name from the case.

Later, we see the Goenka family completing all the rituals of the ‘Teej' festival. Sirat asks Kartik to have food as he is hungry since morning. Further, we see Kartik and Sirat eating food from one plate. Kairav decides to meet Sirat and Kartik while he overhears their conversation about their fake marriage. Sirat spots him behind the door and reveals the truth to him. Kairav prays to God that their fake marriage should soon turn into a real one and also tells Sirat to live the life she wants and leaves from there.

Sirat tells Kartik that Kairav has grown up so fast, Kartik praises Kairav to be mature. Later, Suvarna spots Sirat sleeping with Kairav and insists latter go to Kartik’s room and sleep with him. Sirat gets back in Kartik’s room and insists him to sleep on the bed and tells him that she will sleep on the couch. Both argue over their sleeping position in which Kartik falls on Sirat while both are on the bed.

