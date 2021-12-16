Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 16 December 2021, Written Update: Abhimanyu makes a startling decision

Today we see that Harshvardhan feels that Akshara wants to make Abhimanyu weak as she reaches everywhere and creates a mess. Elsewhere, Abhimanyu thanks Akshara for her efforts as her melodious voice was the only thing which could get a smile of his mother's face as she is feeling low since many days. Akshara feels good when Abhimanyu informs her that Manjiri is responding pretty well to the music therapy. Harshvardhan insults Akshara while giving the payment and tells her to stay away from his family. Akshara tries to confront Harshvardhan for his rude behaviour while Abhimanyu jumps in and backs the former.

Harshvardhan gets furious at Abhimanyu for disrespecting him in front of everyone and blames Akshara for spoiling their relationship. Abhimanyu requests Harshvardhan to keep Akshara out of their personal matter as he was the one who spoilt the session of the music therapy. Aarohi jumps in and tells Abhimanyu to stop the fight as Manjiri is being affected due to their behaviour. Abhimanyu ends the argument and apologises to Akshara on behalf of Harshvardhan as he was the one who initiated the fight. Akshara accepts the apology and thanks Aarohi for ending the fight in quick time as she was the only one who could calm down Abhimanyu.

Later, Aarohi asks Akshara to prove to everyone that she has moved on in life and has no feelings left for Abhimanyu. Akshara decides to sacrifice and informs Kairav that Aarohi is the perfect match for Abhimanyu as she can easily manage everything. Akshara also adds that Abhimanyu is a top surgeon and Aarohi will get to the same position in coming years and thus she cannot be compared with the Birla family. Abhimanyu overhears their conversation and gets upset when he learns that Aarohi is forcing Akshara to sacrifice her love. Further, Birlas are shocked when Abhimanyu gets back home and informs them that he is ready to get married to the girl of their choice.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

