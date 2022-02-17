Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 16 February 2022, Written Update: Akshara persuades Abhimanyu to celebrate V-Day

In today's episode, Abhimanyu takes steam while Neil compliments his skin and asks if he has any plans for the upcoming Valentine's Day. Abhimanyu says he doesn't believe in Valentine's Day, to which Neil suggests he should make some decorations to impress Akshara. Manjari jokes that even Lord Shiva can be convinced but not girls. Abhimanyu thinks they are right.

Elsewhere, Akshara shows a toy phone to Aarohi and says Manish used to make these toys for them during their childhood. Aarohi says she has stopped recalling her past and only wants to focus on the future. Akshara feels nostalgic and buys that toy phone but accidentally drops her diary. Manish, Aarohi, and Swarna pray while the latter asks Akshara to distribute blessed food among people. Abhimanyu reaches there and surprises Akshara. He calls her in a corner to talk so that Manish doesn't catch them. She passes her toy phone over the fence and talks to Abhimanyu.

Akshara asks if he knows what day it is tomorrow, to which he says it is Monday. She reminds him that tomorrow is Valentine's Day, a day for lovers to express their feelings like Romeo and Juliet. However, Abhimanyu calls it a day of business and says that global mafias have created this day so that people exchange expensive gifts and they make a profit out of it. Akshara says it is not a big deal if one gets looted in love and makes their partner feel happy. He returns the diary and says he found it on the ground.

The following day, Akshara dreams of Abhimanyu surprising her with balloons on Valentine's Day, however, wakes up to reality. She decides to make a special plan for her boyfriend. Later, Aarohi tells Akshara that doctors are boring, so Abhimanyu will not do anything special today. Akshara reads her mom's diary and cries. She calls Abhimanyu and shares her feelings.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

