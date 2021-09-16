Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 16 September 2021, Written Update: Kairav apologizes sincerely

Sirat feels bad as all the family members humiliate her for rude behaviour towards Kairav. Kartik consoles Sirat and asks her to be relaxed as she is doing her best in life. Sirat tells Kartik that she is feeling bad after shouting at Kairav and ignoring him is making her more upset. Sirat also adds that until she gets a genuine apology from Kairav, the latter won't talk to him. Kartik hugs Sirat and tells her that his children cannot get a better mother other than her.

Later, Sirat asks Suvarna to give milk to Kairav while the latter is busy drawing Sirat’s painting. Meanwhile, Kairav seeks help from Kartik to melt Sirat’s anger. Kartik tells Kairav that his genuine apology will make everything proper. Kairav realizes his mistake and feels guilty. Further, Kairav sincerely apologizes to Sirat while she forgives Kairav. Suhasini praises Sirat and tells her that her patience made Kairav realize his mistake and he apologizes wholeheartedly.

After a while, Kairav rotates around Kartik and Sirat and pays tribute to them for being with him always. Suhasini gets happy as all the family members celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together. Kartik gives Sirat the credit for making Kairav a good child. Later, Kartik tells Sirat to focus on her training as her main aim is to become the ultimate boxing champion. Sirat resumes her practice but faints after a while. Sikander gets worried and calls the doctor while the doctor tells Sirat to take care of herself as she is exhausted.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

