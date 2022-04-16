Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 16th April 2022, Written Update: Goenkas win the competition

In today’s episode, Goenkas and Birlas dance around Abhimanyu and Akshara. Neil takes pictures of the bride and the groom and asks them to start the bride vs groom dance. Kairav gets excited. Harsh tells Manish that they are not only good at dancing but also making people dance to their tune. Manish tells him not to be overconfident. Harsh tells him he's not interested in winning the competition, but he does not want to lose to Goenkas.

Both the families compete against each other. The Goenkas get stunned seeing the Birlas perform better. But Akshara announces the Goenkas as the winners. Harsh gets offended and tells Abhimanyu that Akshara cheated to make the Goenkas win. He tells him to move on as it’s all fun. Meanwhile, Mahima gives a letter to the staff to give to the private investigator. Abhimanyu gets upset thinking about Akshara cheating. Harsh tells him to be careful about trusting someone. Abhimanyu recalls all the times when Akshara chose her family over him.

Kumar Sanu, Neil and the rest of them demand food from Akshara. Abhimanyu goes to the kitchen to help Akshara make the food. He confronts her about the competition. She defends herself. He hides the fact that he's hurt. The staff tries to give the investigator the letter but he misses catching it. It gets stuck on Aarohi’s shoe. Neil comes to see Aarohi but fails to see the letter.

