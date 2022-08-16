Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 16th August 2022, Written Update: Kairav gets arrested

In today’s episode, Rohan tells Abhimanyu that the death certificate is ready. The Goenkas and Birlas get emotional. At the Goenkas’ house, Kairav sees the wedding gifts and gets emotional. Vansh asks Kairav to tell him the truth. Manish says maybe if Kairav had not refused to marry Anisha, then she would still be alive. Kairav gets emotional and tells the Goenkas that Anisha never loved him and tells them the entire truth. Everyone gets shocked.

Birlas pray for Anisha. Abhimanyu stops Akshara from joining. He asks her why she keeps siding with her family, before it was Aarohi now it's Kairav. Manjiri throws the Goenkas out. Anand accuses Kairav. Manish defends him. Mahima asks Akshara to leave along with them. Abhimanyu tells them that Kairav is responsible for Anisha's death and that Akshara is siding with him because of her nature. She tells him that Kairav is not at fault. Mahima decides to file a complaint.

Then, Manish comes and tells them about Anisha's affair. Anand slaps him and asks him how can he say this. Kairav gets arrested. Akshara asks Abhimanyu to help Kairav as he’s innocent. He refuses to believe the Goenkas and tells it’s not possible and shows them a painting purchased by Anisha for Kairav and asks them why would she gift Kairav his favourite painter's painting if she didn't love him. Akshara defends Kairav.

