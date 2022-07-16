Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 16th July 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu worries about his hand

In today’s episode, Aarohi tells Akshara that she’s just doing drama by bringing her food and trying to act innocent. She tells her that these acts won’t cover up the fact that she ruined her career. Akshara asks her not to say that. Aarohi pushes her out of the door and shuts it. Akshara cries. Manish asks what would have Aarohi told that she’s hurt so much. Kairav tells that he had told her not to go and meet Aarohi as she’s in a bad mood. Dadi says Aarohi keeps hurting Akshara emotionally. Akshara returns back home and hugs Manjiri and cries. She consoles her.

At the hospital, a patient comes and tells Abhimanyu that he wants him only to do his surgery as he’s the best. Abhimanyu tells he can’t do it and Anand will perform his surgery. The patient insists him to do his surgery. Anand comes and tells that Abhimanyu is going for a conference and won’t be back until a week. The patient tells he’ll wait and leaves. Abhimanyu tells Anand that maybe he’ll be fine by a week. Anand hugs Abhimanyu and tells that he will be fine and asks him to inform Akshara before she gets to know from someone else.

Abhimanyu agrees and asks him if there’s any work. Anand asks him to give a recommendation letter for Harsh. Akshara performs her music therapy on one of the patient and he gets impressed and asks if she never tried to get into the big platform. She says no. He tells her voice deserves to be recognised and gives his visiting card and leaves telling her to send an audio of her singing if she’s interested. She thinks of giving it a try.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 15th July 2022, Written Update: Aarohi blames Akshara