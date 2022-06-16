Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 16th June 2022, Written Update: Akshara pacifies Abhimanyu

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu apologises and leaves and Manjiri cries. Akshara holds her and assures her that she’s with her no matter what and goes to find Abhimanyu. Rohan calls Abhimanyu and asks him to come and talks about a patient’s history. Abhimanyu tells he’ll come and starts riding the bike. Akshara rides a bike and comes beside him and he gets annoyed and starts accelerating and takes a turn. Akshara takes another route and comes in front of him and asks him to listen to what she wants to say. He ignores her and she pleads him to hear her out.

It starts raining and he goes aside. She sings a song for him and then sneezes. He goes and gives his shirt to her and covers her up. They both go and stand under a shed. She thinks she won’t let him go and will make sure he will talk to her and starts irritating him. He sees a branch falling and pulls her close and asks what would he do if something happened to her and tells her that he would die before anything happened to her. She tells him that he’s killing her every moment by ignoring her.

Manjiri prays to God to keep Akshara and Abhimanyu safe and thinks that she should apologise to Akshara as she supported her even though she yelled at her so many times. She thinks Akshara is a good person. Akshara asks Abhimanyu to remove his frustration and share his feelings with her. He tells her that there’s nothing left to do. She asks him to let Manjiri decide what she wants and he tells her that Manjiri will stay with Harsh and bear all the torture and let him misuse her for his own needs. They both argue.

