Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 16th March 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu saves Akshara

In today’s episode, Akshara compliments Kairav’s painting. He says he’s glad she liked it as he was making it for her. She says he’s the world’s best brother. Manish comes and compliments the painting. Akshara shows the card to Aarohi and the latter recalls her wedding card. Kairav says this card will be used for the pooja and the rest they can get printed. Then, Akshara asks Aarohi to not be upset with Kairav as she also made her a card when she was getting married. Aarohi tells the difference is that she couldn’t get married and walks away.

Akshara calls Abhimanyu and speaks to him. As Abhimanyu turns he sees her standing right behind him. He gets happy. Akshara says she was missing him so she came to see him right away. Abhimanyu says Harsh is standing behind her and she gets scared. He teases her about how she got scared. However, Akshara says Harsh is actually here. Abhimanyu says he won’t fall for her trick. He finds him standing and Harsh leaves. Abhimanyu and Akshara laugh. Later, she shows him Kairav’s card and he gives it a compliment. She leaves and Harsh sees Abhimanyu happy and wonders what did Akshara do to him.

Later, Aarohi tells everyone that Akshara must’ve left. Everyone else goes to the temple. On the way, some goons stop Akshara and ask for money. They hold her and Abhimanyu comes and slaps them. Akshara asks him to not fight and run so they can save her lehenga and themselves. They hide and wait for the goons to leave. She asks him not to fight and he tells her he doesn’t like to hide. Upon reaching the temple, everyone asks them if they’re okay. They say yes and smile at each other.

